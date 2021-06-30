TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Reverend Al Sharpton is joining labor unions and community leaders to demonstrate Wednesday at a scheduled hearing in the case of Korryn Gaines, a 23-year-old woman who was fatally shot by a Baltimore County Officer.
Organizers said they plan to pack the Baltimore County Circuit Court Building and Patriot Plaza outside during the hearing. After the hearing, demonstrators will make speeches.
It is unclear what the subject of the hearing was.
Gaines was shot and killed by Baltimore County Police in 2016 during a six-hour standoff at her Randallstown apartment.
