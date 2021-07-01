BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man died after being shot in central Baltimore Wednesday night, Baltimore Police said.
An officer on a routine patrol found the man suffering from a gunshot wound at 12:31 a.m. on the 600 block of West Mulberry Street, police said. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.READ MORE: Coronavirus State Of Emergency Ends In Maryland
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup
There were two more shootings overnight in east Baltimore.
Officers responded at 3:14 a.m. to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Police said a 31-year-old man suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound.READ MORE: A Clean Slate: Baltimore County Public Libraries Adopts Fine-Free Model, Eliminates Outstanding Balances
Investigators believe the victim was shot on the 400 block of North Aisquith Street when he was shot. A suspect has not been identified.
Less than an hour later, at 3:52 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of North Central Avenue, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was being treated by medics on the scene when they arrived.
The victim was hospitalized but listed in stable condition, police said. Officers canvassed the area, but couldn’t find a crime scene.
Anyone with information in either of the shootings is asked to call Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.MORE NEWS: Reward Increased In Killing Of Midshipman’s Mom In Annapolis As FBI, ATF Join Investigation; Naval Academy Rallies Around Her Son