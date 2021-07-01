LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport announced that five guns were found at security checkpoints throughout the month of June raising the total to 12 for the year.
Officials said the guns were found inside of carry-on by TSA officers that were staffing the checkpoint x-ray monitor. The bags were pulled and inspected by Maryland Transportation Authority Police. The weapons were confiscated and the individuals were detained for questioning. Some were arrested and cited on weapon charges.
Each person faces a federal penalty.
Nationwide, TSA has detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or in carry-on luggage at checkpoints last year.
Officials want to remind passengers that firearms can travel in a checked bag if they are cleared at the airline ticket counter. They must be unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case and separate from ammunition. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. More information can be found on the TSA website.