By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Missing woman, Towson

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Kristen Grabowski, 26, was last seen in the Towson area at 5:46 p.m. Thursday wearing a black, gray and pink jumpsuit and no shoes, police said.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 410-307-2020 or 410-887-2361.

