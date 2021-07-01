TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Kristen Grabowski, 26, was last seen in the Towson area at 5:46 p.m. Thursday wearing a black, gray and pink jumpsuit and no shoes, police said.
She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to call 410-307-2020 or 410-887-2361.
