By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Day three of the trial for the Capital Gazette shooter resumed on Thursday, and the younger sister of Jarrod Ramos took the stand as a witness.

Ramos’ sister said she called the police when she saw news coverage of the shooting.

Thursday is the first time she had seen her brother since the shooting in June 2018. Defense attorney’s revealed Thursday that the two used to be very close, but Ramos now has an estranged relationship with his immediate family.

 

On Wednesday, the courtroom learned the defense expert witness, Dr. Joanna Brandt, was reading her answers from a script. Brandt reportedly wrote out answers for the defense attorney’s questions.

The prosecution made a motion to strike Dr. Brandt’s testimony from the record, but after both sides argued their case, the judge denied the request.

The judge did grant a request by the prosecution for a written “report” and PowerPoint to be handed to them for a back and forth cross-examination.

 

 

