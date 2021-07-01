ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Day three of the trial for the Capital Gazette shooter resumed on Thursday, and the younger sister of Jarrod Ramos took the stand as a witness.

Ramos’ sister said she called the police when she saw news coverage of the shooting.

The defendant's sister said she saw news the evening of the shooting, so she called police. "I was calling because I believed Jarrod was involved in the shooting," she said. @wjz — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) July 1, 2021

Thursday is the first time she had seen her brother since the shooting in June 2018. Defense attorney’s revealed Thursday that the two used to be very close, but Ramos now has an estranged relationship with his immediate family.

The defense is conducting a line of questioning to build a profile of the defendant's early yrs. This witness, the defendant's sister is testifying that @ a young age, they lived in England for about 3.5 years. She says they moved there for her father's job w/ DOD. @wjz@wjz — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) July 1, 2021

On Wednesday, the courtroom learned the defense expert witness, Dr. Joanna Brandt, was reading her answers from a script. Brandt reportedly wrote out answers for the defense attorney’s questions.

The prosecution made a motion to strike Dr. Brandt’s testimony from the record, but after both sides argued their case, the judge denied the request.

The judge did grant a request by the prosecution for a written “report” and PowerPoint to be handed to them for a back and forth cross-examination.