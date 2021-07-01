ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the coronavirus state of emergency is lifted in Maryland. It means all covid-related restrictions in the state are no longer in effect.
Masks are not required in any setting, including schools, camps and child care facilities, except where required by local rules. Businesses are allowed to impose their own mask policy, and under federal order, masks are still required on public transit systems.
Other orders like the quarantine and testing requirement for travelers also ends Thursday.
Measures like the state's eviction moratorium will start to wind down over the next 45 days.
Two mass vaccination sites will be closed by the end of the week. The mass vaccination site at the Mall in Columbia closes Thursday, and the site at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore closes Friday.