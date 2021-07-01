ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 75 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Thursday as hospitalizations decrease, according to state health department data.

On Thursday, the state of emergency was lifted in Maryland and all covid-related restrictions have been lifted.

More than 3.39 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up by one point to 0.55%.

Hospitalizations decreased with 104 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 72 remain in acute care and 32 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 462,354 total confirmed cases and 9,527 deaths.

There are 3,395,682 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,865,028 doses. Of those, 3,469,346 are first doses with 5,690 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,134,767 second doses, 7,706 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 260,915 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 698 in the last day.

The state reported 74.7% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,056 (211) 1* Anne Arundel 43,978 (650) 15* Baltimore 65,958 (1,641) 41* Baltimore City 53,148 (1,227) 25* Calvert 4,239 (85) 1* Caroline 2,352 (30) 0* Carroll 9,528 (248) 6* Cecil 6,345 (150) 2* Charles 10,968 (214) 2* Dorchester 2,851 (64) 1* Frederick 19,837 (332) 10* Garrett 2,044 (64) 1* Harford 16,658 (295) 6* Howard 19,332 (248) 7* Kent 1,358 (49) 2* Montgomery 71,190 (1,572) 51* Prince George’s 85,537 (1,557) 40* Queen Anne’s 3,010 (50) 1* St. Mary’s 6,063 (132) 0* Somerset 2,625 (40) 0* Talbot 2,184 (44) 0* Washington 14,665 (328) 4* Wicomico 7,731 (174) 0* Worcester 3,697 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (17) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 26,179 (3) 0* 10-19 47,723 (6) 1* 20-29 84,737 (43) 1* 30-39 79,209 (106) 6* 40-49 68,848 (289) 5* 50-59 68,777 (807) 32* 60-69 45,799 (1,619) 25* 70-79 25,131 (2,419) 43* 80+ 15,951 (4,233) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 241,862 (4,613) 105* Male 220,492 (4,914) 112* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity