BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 55th Fell’s Point Fun Festival will be held this fall after a hiatus in 2020.

The festival returns on October 2 and 3, 2021 and celebrates the National Register Historic District neighborhood that’s a popular destination for locals and tourists. It was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event draws tens of thousands of visitors to enjoy food, drink, live music and craft vendors.

During the 2019 event, Gin Blossoms headlined the event and the Wolfe Street Park Beer Garden and expanded family zone attracted large crowds.

This year, there will be a nationally headliner on both days of the event and will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled and grateful to be able to go forward with the 2021 Fell’s Point Fun Festival,” stated Jeffrey Dewberry, Vice President of Fell’s Point Preservation Society. “As one of Baltimore’s biggest and most enduring events, the festival gives residents and visitors something to look forward and provides a showcase for our eclectic and charming neighborhood and its businesses.”

This is an occasion for all of Baltimore to celebrate our city after a difficult year,” Dewberry added. “We will be reaching out to organizations, businesses, and neighborhoods across the city and state to involve them to one of Baltimore’s longest running community events. Our Festival team look forward to working with Mayor Scott and the entire city government team to bring people to a safe, inclusive, beautiful, and FUN Fell’s Point.”

Festival organizers said they will adhere to all Baltimore City requirements related to Covid-19.

Originally hosted 1967, the festival was created to raise money to fight a project for an elevated highway that would have linked I-83 to I-95 along the north shore of the Baltimore Harbor. It would have meant an extensive demolition of parts of the neighborhood.