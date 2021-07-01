BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — A 60-year-old woman from Brooklyn is the latest to claim $40,000 in Maryland’s VaxCash sweepstakes!
Kimberli Joyner is a certified nursing assistant and medication technician, she won the June 27 drawing. She said she's worked seven days a week for seven years, but that she "enjoys every minute of it."
"I just love taking care of people," she said. "I really just love what I do."
Joyner said she keeps thinking about how much the prize will help her. She plans on using the prize money to pay bills, do home improvements, and share the money with her children and grandchildren.
"Go out and get the vaccine," Kimberli said. "It could save your life and save someone else's life."
“And, it’s been great being able to spend time with family again,” her husband Leon added.