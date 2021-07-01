BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mass vaccination sites in Howard County and Baltimore City close this week.
The site at the Mall in Columbia will give its last shots and close Thursday at 11 a.m.
“This site has been incredibly successful, administering nearly 50,000 shots,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “We’re very thankful to the staff here who have been doing this important work day in and out to make sure our residents are vaccinated and protected. Howard County has led the state in vaccination progress, and it’s in no small part due to the outreach and work of this site.”
The site at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore closes Friday after delivering nearly a quarter of a million doses since it opened in February.
At its peak, officials said the site was vaccinating over 6,000 people a day. At one point, the site broke a state record when it vaccinated over 1,000 people in an hour.
"The state of Maryland showed great foresight in lining up the right partners and site to help meet the initial crush of demand for the COVID vaccine. There is no doubt that the large volume of vaccines administered at the M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site significantly contributed to turning the page on the pandemic in Maryland," said Jason Marx, a physician leader at the University of Maryland Medical System and Incident Commander at the M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site.
Maryland announced a phased demobilization of mass vaccination sites in early June. The focus now moves to mobile vaccinations and smaller community vaccination sites. However, people will still be able to get vaccines at pharmacies and doctors’ offices.