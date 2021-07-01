ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — An Aberdeen man was arrested and charged with multiple arson-related charges after allegedly intentionally setting fire to a Port Deposit home and fleeing the scene, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
Isaaiah R. Darby, 26, of Aberdeen, was charged with arson after setting multiple fires within a Port Deposit home nearly two weeks ago, according to a statement from the office.
Firefighters from the Perryville Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments responded to a home on fire in the 100 block of Craigtown Road in Port Deposit just before 6 p.m. on June 16, the statement said. Firefighters saw Darby throwing items out of the home before he left the structure and was evaluated by paramedics, according to the statement.
After firefighters entered the home, put out several fires and turned off a gas stove that was left on, Darby fled the scene before investigators arrived, the statement said.
Deputy state fire marshals and Havre de Grace police officers arrested Darby Tuesday without incident. He has been charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, and destruction of property over $1,000.
Darby is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond.
