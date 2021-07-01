BALTIMORE — Los Rancheros in northeast Baltimore has served up their last plates of food Wednesday night.
The Tex-Mex restaurant that was at 5506 Harford Road had been open for 20 years, but now has closed its doors for good.READ MORE: Man Rescued After 5-Story Building Under Construction Collapses In NW DC, 4 Others Injured
“I want to thank the community, our friends, family. Everyone who has supported us for the last 20 years, “Los Rancheros owner Mama Rosa said in a statement, “I want to share my appreciation for my son Marco Carrasco. He has been dedicated through all this through the years and stuck by it until the end. Thanks to my staff for stepping up who now I see more than friends but family.”READ MORE: Baltimore City Council, Residents Outraged About Crime As City On Track To Hit 300 Homicides For 7th Consecutive Year
Marco Carrasco co-owned the restaurant with his mother.
Rosa also added that the pandemic has taught them both that life is too short.MORE NEWS: Local Liquor Boards To Consider Extending To-Go Cocktails As State Of Emergency Ends
Now at 70-years-old she plans to spend time with her grandchildren and do some traveling.