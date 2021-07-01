ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan sent his sympathies to the family of Michelle Cummings, a U.S. Naval Academy mother who was in Annapolis for plebe induction day when she was struck and killed by stray bullets Tuesday.
“Earlier today, I spoke with the family of Michelle Cummings and extended our heartfelt condolences for their tragic loss,” said Hogan. “As the investigation continues, our administration and the Maryland State Police have offered our full resources and support to all participating law enforcement agencies.”
Hogan also announced that, at his direction, the State of Maryland is contributing $10,000 to the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
The FBI and the ATF on Wednesday committed $10,000 each to the reward, and Metro Crime Stoppers contributed $2,000, putting the total reward now at $32,000.