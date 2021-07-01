BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh urged attorneys Thursday to offer pro bono assistance to Marylanders in need of civil legal counsel.

Frosh was joined by Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera of the Maryland Court of Appeals, Maryland State Bar Association President M. Natalie McSherry, and the Maryland Access to Justice Commission in the call to action.

The Attorney General’s office said nearly 80% of Marylanders had to navigate the civil justice system alone because they couldn’t get legal assistance. As they emerge from the pandemic, residents will need assistance with obstacles like landlord and tenant issues, debtor issues, and family law.

“The privilege of our professional, legal expertise comes with responsibility – a responsibility to give back to the community and a responsibility to make justice and the legal system accessible to all,” said Frosh. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardships unlike any we have seen in our lifetimes. The need for legal assistance is urgent.”

Executive Director of the Maryland Access to Civil Justice Commission, Reena K. Shah, said the pro bono help is absolutely necessary to face a civil justice crisis.

“COVID-19 created an overwhelming civil justice crisis, which requires us to employ every tool in our access to justice toolbox to abate,” said Shah. “Pro bono service is one of those tried and proven tools that gets results. Right now, many people are losing their David and Goliath battles against a hospital or with the agency that administers Medicaid because they are trying to navigate complex federal, state, and local laws and regulations on their own, without legal help. An attorney by your side is proven to be the most critical factor in the success of a case. If every attorney commits to doing pro bono service this year, that would help over 40,000 Marylanders.”

The office said all pro bono providers in Maryland are taking part in the call to action.

The Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland is matching attorneys with pro bono organizations across the Maryland. Attorneys interested in participating can visit: https://www.msba.org/pro-bono-call-to-action