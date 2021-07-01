COVID-19 LATESTHospitalizations Continue To Decrease As Maryland COVID State Of Emergency Lifted Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said a welding accident caused a two-alarm fire Thursday in Cecil County.

The fire broke out in a business just before 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said. Firefighters from the Rising Sun Fire Company found heavy fire in a garage with a vehicle inside. An employee was welding under a car, which started the fire. The flames quickly spread and the employees couldn’t control it.

No one was injured.

CBS Baltimore Staff