RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said a welding accident caused a two-alarm fire Thursday in Cecil County.
The fire broke out in a business just before 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway, the State Fire Marshal's Office said. Firefighters from the Rising Sun Fire Company found heavy fire in a garage with a vehicle inside. An employee was welding under a car, which started the fire. The flames quickly spread and the employees couldn't control it.
No one was injured.
DSFMs are on the scene & investigating the cause of this 2-alarm fire in Cecil County. Just before 11:30 AM @RisingSun was dispatched to the 200 block of Biggs Hwy for a building fire. FFS discovered heavy fire throughout a garage with a vehicle inside. Cause under investigation
