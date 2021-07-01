BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The heatwave is behind us, but strong thunderstorms are heading to the region Thursday.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Thursday afternoon by the National Weather Service for Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Marys, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties as well as Baltimore City until 8 p.m.

The majority of #Maryland is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8 P.M. The main threat is damaging winds. An isolated tornado is possible but that threat is low. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/D5NzrIdstv — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 1, 2021

The National Weather Service announced a flash flood watch for multiple Maryland counties starting at 2 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.

The watch is for Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Cecil, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties and Baltimore city.

In addition to the severe threat, there is still the potential for flooding rain. Most of the area in the watch will pick up 1-2" of rain, with some spots seeing closer to 3-4". #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/RZehJmqKuu — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 1, 2021

Heavy rain was already moving into the area early Thursday morning. Marty Bass said the wet weather will continue until Friday.

The risk for severe weather is elevated in the region Thursday.

Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon through early Friday. One to two inches of rain per hour is possible in some areas with total rainfall amounts of one to three inches. Some areas could see up to four inches of rain total.

Heavy rain will fall for short periods of time, causing the potential for streams and creeks over overflow onto the banks and flash flooding in urban areas.

If you see flooding on streams, turn around, don’t drown.

#mdwx The has been a change in the Storm Prediction centers overall statewide status. The more amplified "slight risk", for severe weather, now covers most of the state. pic.twitter.com/SaCB4a8cLk — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 1, 2021

Correction: In an earlier version of this story we said MEMA issued the weather alert. That was incorrect. The NWS issues weather alerts. We apologize for the error.