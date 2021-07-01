BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The heatwave is behind us, but strong thunderstorms are heading to the region Thursday.

The National Weather Service announced a flash flood watch for multiple Maryland counties starting at 2 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.

The watch Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Cecil, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties and Baltimore city.

Flash Flood Watch for Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Cecil, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Marys and Calvert County in MD until 8:00am Friday. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) June 30, 2021

Heavy rain was already moving into the area early Thursday morning. Marty Bass said the wet weather will continue until Friday.

The risk for severe weather is elevated in the region Thursday.

Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon through early Friday. One to two inches of rain per hour is possible in some areas with total rainfall amounts of one to three inches. Some areas could see up to four inches of rain total.

Heavy rain will fall for short periods of time, causing the potential for streams and creeks over overflow onto the banks and flash flooding in urban areas.

If you see flooding on streams, turn around, don’t drown.

#mdwx The has been a change in the Storm Prediction centers overall statewide status. The more amplified "slight risk", for severe weather, now covers most of the state. pic.twitter.com/SaCB4a8cLk — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 1, 2021

Correction: In an earlier version of this story we said MEMA issued the weather alert. That was incorrect. The NWS issues weather alerts. We apologize for the error.