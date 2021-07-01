COVID-19 LATESTAll Restrictions Lifted
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Baltimore, Flash flood watch, Maryland Weather, Rain, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The heatwave is behind us, but strong thunderstorms are heading to the region Thursday.

The National Weather Service announced a flash flood watch for multiple Maryland counties starting at 2 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.

The watch Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Cecil, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties and Baltimore city.

Heavy rain was already moving into the area early Thursday morning. Marty Bass said the wet weather will continue until Friday.

The risk for severe weather is elevated in the region Thursday.

Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon through early Friday. One to two inches of rain per hour is possible in some areas with total rainfall amounts of one to three inches. Some areas could see up to four inches of rain total.

Heavy rain will fall for short periods of time, causing the potential for streams and creeks over overflow onto the banks and flash flooding in urban areas.

If you see flooding on streams, turn around, don’t drown.

Correction: In an earlier version of this story we said MEMA issued the weather alert. That was incorrect. The NWS issues weather alerts. We apologize for the error. 