BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather moved through the region early Thursday evening and left more than 59,000 people without power for a period of time.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for central Maryland and a tornado warning was issued for Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties.

Meteorologist Meg McNamara said there were no shortages of damaging winds in the area as the storm rolled through. A wind gust of over 63 mph was reported in Anne Arundel County.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued by the National Weather Service but has since been dropped.

The National Weather Service announced a flash flood watch for multiple Maryland counties starting Thursday afternoon and evening through 8 a.m. Friday.

The watch is for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Prince Georges, Montgomery and St. Mary’s counties and Baltimore city.

Heavy rain was already moving into the area early Thursday morning.

At least 33,000 are without power as of 6:26 p.m. Check the status of BGE power outages, here.

There have been reports of damage throughout Maryland.

One WJZ viewer captured this amazing video of storm clouds over the Bay Bridge.

Correction: In an earlier version of this story we said MEMA issued the weather alert. That was incorrect. The NWS issues weather alerts. We apologize for the error.