ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The State of Maryland is adding $10,000 to the reward in the killing of Michelle Cummings, a Navy mom shot by stray bullets outside her Annapolis hotel. She was there for her son’s induction into the Naval Academy.

Governor Hogan called it a “senseless crime” in a statement Thursday, “…I spoke with the family of Michelle Cummings and extended our heartfelt condolences for their tragic loss,” Hogan wrote.

BREAKING: Governor Hogan says the state adding another $10,000 to the reward for information In the shooting death of Navy mom Michelle Cummings in Annapolis; Maryland State Police assisting in investigation. @wjz pic.twitter.com/khlebZD6xa — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 1, 2021

Cummings family is now preparing for her funeral as police are still searching for her killer.

Ronald Moulden lives on Pleasant Street just steps away from where someone opened fire early Tuesday morning. He said he was asleep during the shooting. Detectives later knocked on his door and the doors of his neighbors.

“It could have happened to one of us or one of my kids. You don’t know when it’s going to happen,” Moulden told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren of the violence. “I’m hoping like heck they can put their foot down and find out who did it.”

Police believe the bullets missed their intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel. Police have interviewed the two likely targets.

WJZ obtained dispatch calls of the response. “Reported to be upper chest wounds,” one first responder said on the radio just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. “APD is advising CPR is in progress. Police are with the victim.”

Michelle’s son Trey is now on emergency leave from the Naval Academy but intends to come back to school and play football. His high school coach said Michelle was an involved and loving mom.

“The one thing his mom would want him to do is stay there and play because that’s an honor that he earned,” Coach Lywen Bradford said.

Annapolis police put up this digital sign about the reward for information in the killing of #Navy mom #MichelleCummings. They believe stray bullets struck her while she sat on her hotel patio. She was in Annapolis for her son’s induction into the Naval Academy. @wjz pic.twitter.com/eSbyOvhS5S — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 1, 2021

Annapolis police put up a digital billboard trumpeting the reward money. $10,000 is coming from the FBI, $10,000 more from the ATF, $10,000 from the state and $2,000 from Crimestoppers.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

My statement on this week’s fatal shooting in Annapolis: pic.twitter.com/MOmOjMDrSM — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) July 1, 2021

Also on Thursday, Governor Hogan pledged the full resources of Maryland State Police to assist in this investigation.