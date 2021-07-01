COVID-19 LATESTAll Restrictions Lifted
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Orioles, Camden Yards, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, mask mandate lifted

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some good news for Orioles fans! Starting next week, masks will no longer be required at Camden Yards.

“The Bird has been unmasked!” The Orioles tweeted Thursday with the #NewProfilePic.

Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency order was lifted on Thursday as well, meaning covid-19 restrictions were lifted including the mask requirement for large venues in Baltimore City.

The first game at the Yard without a mask mandate will be on July 6 versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

However, the Orioles do encourage unvaccinated people to wear their masks.

CBS Baltimore Staff