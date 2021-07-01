ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A WJZ viewer captured amazing weather video on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday afternoon as severe weather rolled through the region.
Joshua Kamm captured the storm clouds moving across Anne Arundel and Queen Anne's counties as he traveled along the Bay Bridge Thursday.
“This is crazy,” you can hear him say in the video.
Then about halfway through the video, Kamm spots what looks like a funnel cloud.
“That’s a funnel cloud over there in a distance I think,” Kamm said.
Meteorologist Meg McNamara says it could possibly be a funnel cloud, however it’s the National Weather Service that determines if an actual tornado touched down in Maryland Thursday.
As damage reports come in, NWS will send teams to access the damage and determine if a tornado formed.
A tornado warning was issued in the area just after 3:30 p.m. It was cancelled by 4 p.m.