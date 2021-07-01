LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Some passengers flying with Southwest have experienced a number of problems after the airline had to delay or cancel a number of flights over recent weeks.
In June, the airline had to ground hundreds of flights across the country due to a technical issue and problems with their computer reservation system.READ MORE: Travel Troubles For Thousands Of People Flying Southwest Airlines Including Here In Baltimore
On Tuesday, the airline provided this statement to WJZ:
Over the last several days, thunderstorms across the nation have impacted some of the cities with our busiest flight schedules. As a result, we’ve been implementing some proactive cancelations to alert Customers sooner to changes in their flights and minimize delays at the airport.
While we don’t have an airport-by-airport breakdown of impacts felt at your local airport, we’ve seen some cancelations and delays throughout most of our network as a result of the weather’s impact including BWI. For affected customers, we appreciate their patience as our teams work to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.
There was a report on a national news website that includes some inaccurate information regarding “thousands of flights canceled.” On Monday and Tuesday of this week, we canceled a total of about 350 flights out of about 7,000 total flights between those two days.
According to the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport website, about eight departing flights were canceled on June 30 and eight arriving flights were canceled.
This story was originally posted on June 30.