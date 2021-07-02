WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were assaulted early Friday morning in Westminster.
Deputies, along with Maryland State Police and EMS, were responded to a residence in the 500 block of Houck Road around 4:30 a.m. for a report of an assault in progress.
When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman with head injuries. Both were taken to area hospitals for further treatment.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating this assault, but say there's no known threat to the public.
Detectives from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, as well as Forensic Services Technicians, responded to the scene.
No further information about this incident, including potential suspect information, is being released at this time.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900.