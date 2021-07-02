GUIDE TO JULY 4THWhere To See Fireworks In Maryland This Fourth Of July
By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After Thursday evening’s severe storms, we are headed into a much quieter stretch of weather for our holiday weekend!

While it won’t be entirely bright and rain-free, it is shaping up to be at least partly sunny through Monday with a few chances for some pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening. Certainly nothing to cancel any plans over, but something to be aware of as you head to your family cookouts and Independence Day parties.

Your seven-day forecast

Temps will top out around 80° Saturday and Sunday and then we jump up to near 90° on Monday.

While Monday will be noticeably hotter, the intense heat and humidity will hold off until Tuesday so we have a fairly comfortable few days ahead.