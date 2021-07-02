BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dating during a pandemic. It’s not the easiest thing to do. But many people adapted and embraced the changes that came along with it.

A Baltimore-based matchmaker, dating coach and relationship expert talked about what it was like then and what we’re seeing now.

“It was our busiest year, the year of the pandemic,” matchmaker Tammy Tilson said.

Tilson is the founder of Match Pro. She said during the pandemic, her inbox was filled with messages from people craving connection.

“I think there was a lot of burnout with online dating because that’s all people had. They couldn’t go to bars, they couldn’t go to restaurants, they couldn’t meet friends out,” she said.

As we emerge from a time of isolation and lockdown, Tilson said people are more eager than ever to meet someone because, for so long, they’ve been deprived.

“It’s kind of cool because people’s lives are a little bit more flexible now,” said Rachel Sandler, who has been dating during the pandemic.

She said now it seems people are willing to travel a distance to meet a potential match.

“So, I think, maybe they think, ‘Oh, it doesn’t really matter where the person lives because if it works out maybe I could relocate,'” Sandler said.

Some elements of the virtual dating world continue, like initial Facetime and phone calls, she said. She noticed that people are more transparent about what exactly it is they’re looking for in a partner.

One thing remains constant, though.

“People are craving you know connection and intimacy and companionship. It’s a human need,” Tilson said.

If you are just getting back into the dating scene, Tilson said to make sure you stay positive and flexible, and make sure you’re the best version of yourself that you can be.