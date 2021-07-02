BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver who hit a pedestrian, critically injuring him, Thursday and fled the scene.
The victim suffered massive head trauma when he was hit just before 4 p.m. in the 5700 block of Reisterstown Road, police said. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The driver was heading north on Reisterstown Road when the pedestrian was crossing from the west side of the street to the east side. As the pedestrian stepped into the northbound lane, the man hit him and continued without stopping, police said.
Police did not provide a description of the car or the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crash Team Investigators at 410-396-2606. Those wish to remain anonymous may call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.
Reisterstown Road Hit & Run, Information Sought https://t.co/9raDyyC19X
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 2, 2021