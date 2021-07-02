ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Testimony continued Friday in the fourth day of the trial of Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos.
Michelle Jean told jurors when she heard there was a mass shooting at the Capital Gazette, she called police right away because she believed her brother was involved.
There is a witness list of more than 100 people.
