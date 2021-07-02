GUIDE TO JULY 4THWhere To See Fireworks In Maryland This Fourth Of July
By Ava-joye Burnett
Capital Gazette shooting, Capital Gazette Shooting Trial, Jarrod Ramos

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Testimony continued Friday in the fourth day of the trial of Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos.

On Thursday, Ramos’ sister took the stand.

Michelle Jean told jurors when she heard there was a mass shooting at the Capital Gazette, she called police right away because she believed her brother was involved.

She said  Ramos tried for years to get the paper to retract a story about a harassment case against him.

There is a witness list of more than 100 people.

It’s not clear how many of them will be called to testify.

