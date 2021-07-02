ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Friday as hospitalizations dropped below 100, according to state health department data.

On Thursday, the state of emergency was lifted in Maryland and all covid-related restrictions have been lifted.

More than 3.4 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up slightly to 0.57%

Hospitalizations decreased to 97. It’s the lowest number on record. Of those hospitalized, 66 remain in acute care and 31 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 462,439 total confirmed cases and 9,529 deaths.

“As we enter the holiday weekend, all of our health metrics are at or near record lows, and we are approaching 75% of adults vaccinated,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “There are still two days left to get vaccinated to be eligible for our $2 million Vax Cash Promotion—including the $400,000 grand prize drawing on July 4th.”

There are 3,406,528 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,882,339 doses. Of those, 3,475,811 are first doses with 6,465 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,144,906 second doses, 10,139 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 261,622 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 707 in the last day.

The state reported 74.8% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,057 (211) 1* Anne Arundel 43,986 (650) 15* Baltimore 65,966 (1,641) 41* Baltimore City 53,146 (1,227) 25* Calvert 4,240 (85) 1* Caroline 2,352 (30) 0* Carroll 9,528 (248) 6* Cecil 6,351 (150) 2* Charles 10,970 (214) 2* Dorchester 2,851 (64) 1* Frederick 19,841 (332) 10* Garrett 2,045 (64) 1* Harford 16,661 (295) 6* Howard 19,338 (248) 7* Kent 1,361 (49) 2* Montgomery 71,209 (1,573) 51* Prince George’s 85,556 (1,557) 40* Queen Anne’s 3,010 (50) 1* St. Mary’s 6,065 (132) 0* Somerset 2,625 (40) 0* Talbot 2,184 (44) 0* Washington 14,668 (328) 4* Wicomico 7,732 (174) 0* Worcester 3,697 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (18) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 26,187 (3) 0* 10-19 47,742 (6) 1* 20-29 84,760 (43) 1* 30-39 79,219 (106) 6* 40-49 68,858 (289) 5* 50-59 68,785 (807) 32* 60-69 45,804 (1,620) 25* 70-79 25,132 (2,419) 43* 80+ 15,952 (4,234) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 241,899 (4,615) 105* Male 220,540 (4,914) 112* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 144,168 (3,449) 80* Asian (NH) 11,401 (325) 11* White (NH) 163,709 (4,802) 106* Hispanic 70,269 (836) 19* Other (NH) 21,635 (102) 1* Data not available 51,257 (15) 0*

