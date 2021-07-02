COVID-19 LATESTHospitalizations Drop Below 100 For The First Time On Record
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — One member of the search and rescue team with four paws, a furry exterior and wet nose is getting extra belly rubs this morning, after she helped DC fire crews find a worker trapped under under debris after a building collapsed Thursday afternoon.

DC fire officials are crediting their K9 Kimber as being an essential part of the team that rescued a worker trapped after a building under construction collapsed in the 900 block of Kennedy Street NW.

Crews could hear the man, but couldn’t pinpoint his location. That’s when they called in Kimber, who went under the rubble and found the worker’s exact location.

It took crews an hour and half to free the man from the debris. He is now in serious, but stable condition at an area hospital.

After Kimber helped crews locate the man, she then searched the rubble to see if others were trapped.

“Our search dog has been through the building and second time to make sure that there’s nobody else that’s trapped in there,” said DC officials.

No one else was trapped.

We say give her all the treats!

