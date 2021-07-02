OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police said it’s sure to be a fun-filled holiday weekend this 4th of July, and they plan to keep the fun safe with an increased police presence throughout the city. The department also sent some tips for vacationers in town to celebrate.
Remember that fireworks are illegal in Ocean City, police ask that you leave it to the pros. Ocean City will host two fireworks displays simultaneously at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. One display is downtown on the beach at North Division Street, and the second is uptown at Northside Park.
Police said to expect high congestion and traffic in the area before and after the shows. Pack your patience!
You might want to plan ahead for parking too. There's an increased inlet lot fee on Sunday – it's increasing to $5 an hour.
If you’re skipping driving around the town, remember that masks are still required on the Coastal Highway Bus service.
MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You're Owed