ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A hearing is underway Friday after unemployed workers in Maryland filed a class-action lawsuit against Gov. Larry Hogan and the state’s Department of Labor for ending federal benefits early.

Judge Fletcher Hill announced Friday that he will issue a written decision by 10 a.m. Saturday. The benefits expire Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

#BREAKING: on #MARYLAND #UNEMPLOYMENT CASES: Judge Fletcher-Hill changes his mind and instead of issuing a decision today, says he’ll issue a WRITTEN decision BY **10am tomorrow (Saturday July 3), hours before this benefit expires on Saturday at 11:59pm @wjz — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) July 2, 2021

The virtual hearing started at 2 p.m. before Judge Fletcher-Hill.

The general public can listen to the hearing via Zoom (audio only) at 1-551-285-1373. Meeting ID: 160 188 9573. Passcode is 54194912.

The Federal Relief Act budgeted aid for states to provide additional relief for the unemployed through September 2021. However, Governor Larry Hogan announced Maryland would be discontinuing the additional federal benefit in June.

The governor cited that the number of vaccinated people and the job supply in the state and said there was no longer a need.

The federal benefit put an additional $300 into the pockets of every unemployed Marylander. Governor Hogan discontinued that additional aid which will go into effect this Saturday.

The Unemployed Workers Union is rallied outside of the Elijah Cummings Courthouse on Wednesday as their class-action lawsuit went before a judge.