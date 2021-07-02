COVID-19 LATESTHospitalizations Drop Below 100 For The First Time On Record
By Annie Rose Ramos
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A hearing will be held Friday after unemployed workers in Maryland filed a class action lawsuit against Gov. Larry Hogan and the state’s Department of Labor for ending federal benefits early.

The virtual hearing will be held at 2 p.m. before Judge Fletcher-Hill.

The general public can listen to the hearing via Zoom (audio only) at 1-551-285-1373. Meeting ID: 160 188 9573.

The Federal Relief Act budgeted aid for states to provide additional relief for the unemployed through September 2021. However, Governor Larry Hogan announced Maryland would be discontinuing the additional federal benefit in June.

The governor cited that the number of vaccinated people and the job supply in the state and said there was no longer a need.

The federal benefit put an additional $300 into the pockets of every unemployed Marylander. Governor Hogan discontinued that additional aid which will go into effect this Saturday.

The Unemployed Workers Union is rallied outside of the Elijah Cummings Courthouse on Wednesday as their class-action lawsuit went before a judge.

