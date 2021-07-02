BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo is happy to welcome a male duiker, Kuruka, from the Dallas Zoo.
He is 11 months old and came to the Zoo to be paired with a 4-year-old female duiker named Flower.
After spending the required 30 days in quarantine, Kuruka was introduced to Flower in the habitat they share with African crowned cranes.
"We are so excited to have Kuruka here at the Zoo," said Erin Grimm, mammal collection and conservation manager. "He is a very active animal and has quickly assimilated to his new habitat. He and Flower are getting along well and we think guests will really enjoy learning about this tiny antelope species."
Flower previously gave birth to two offspring. LJ currently lives among the birds in the African Aviary.
Blue duiker is a species of antelope found in the forests of west, east and south Africa. Duiker comes from Afrikaans word which means “to dive.” The animal will duck in the bushes when it’s threatened or feels danger.
The species is not classified as threatened or endangered, but their population is affected by over hunting and loss of habitat.