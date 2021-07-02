BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police are investigating a double fatal shooting overnight in south Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Dover Street for a reported shooting around 1:12 a.m. FridayREAD MORE: Baltimore City Council, Residents Outraged About Crime As City On Track To Hit 300 Homicides For 7th Consecutive Year
There they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Safe Streets Outreach Worker Kenyell Wilson Killed In Baltimore Thursday
Medics pronounced one man at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
So far this year, there have been at least 170 homicides. The city is on track to surpass 300 homicides for the seventh consecutive year.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.