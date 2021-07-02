BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kenyell “Benny” Wilson, an outreach worker with the Safe Streets program, was shot and killed Thursday in Baltimore, police said.

Wilson walked into Harbor Hospital with gunshot wounds at 4:41 p.m. and died a short time later, police said.

Police have not determined where in the city the shooting occurred.

Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement on Thursday evening following the news:

“Safe Streets has a special place in my heart and I consider the Violence Interrupters who bravely serve this program as a part of my family. Tonight, our brother Kenyell Wilson became a victim of the gun violence he worked every day to prevent. I am deeply saddened and angered that ‘Benny’s’ life was taken in a weak cowardly act. I have spoken with Commissioner (Michael) Harrison and directed him to make apprehending the individual or individuals responsible for taking the life of one of our prime examples of changing your life a top priority. I ask that you keep Kenyell’s family and his Safe Streets family in your prayers and reflect on ways that you can continue the work of our fallen soldier in your own community. My administration will continue to support Safe Streets and community-based violence interventions like it. We will not be deterred from doing so and will further invest in these interventions that work and will continue to be central to my comprehensive strategy to reduce violence in Baltimore.”

Mayor Scott called his murder a "weak cowardly act," saying he directed the police commissioner to make Wilson's murder investigation a top priority. Violence interrupters are "central" to Scott's crime plan. pic.twitter.com/pDHG0V6JPL — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) July 2, 2021

Shantay Jackson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, said Wilson turned his life around.

“The MONSE and extended Safe Streets family are devastated by this senseless loss of life. As someone who turned their life around to do the work of curing Cherry Hill of violence, ‘Benny; epitomized redemption. While he has transitioned physically, his light will never leave us and it guides us as we continue the critical work of interrupting violence in our neighborhoods,” she said in the statement.

Just last week, the Cherry Hill neighborhood celebrated a year without any homicides.

Benny isn’t the first Safe Streets worker to die this year. Dante Barksdale was killed back in January.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip online.

This story was originally posted on July 1, 2021.