GUIDE TO JULY 4TH
Where To See Fireworks In Maryland This Fourth Of July
3 Injured In Rockville Deck Collapse
A rear deck collapse in Rockville injured three people Friday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire officials said. Two people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.
Expect High Traffic, High Police Presence In Ocean City For 4th Of July Weekend
Ocean City Police said it's sure to be a fun-filled holiday weekend this 4th of July, and they plan to keep the fun safe with an increased police presence throughout the city. The department also sent some tips for vacationers in town to celebrate.
Featured Sports
NFL Fines Washington $10M After Misconduct Investigation
The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations for several months after an independent investigation found the organization's workplace "highly unprofessional," especially for women.
Bird Unmasked! No Masks Required At Camden Yards Starting July 6
Some good news for Orioles fans! Starting next week, masks will no longer be required at Camden Yards.
Hays Homers To Help Orioles To 5-2 Win To Sweep Astros
The Baltimore Orioles rebounded from a sweep by the Houston Astros at home last week by completing a three-game sweep of the AL West-leaders with a 5-2 win on Wednesday night.
Spenser Watkins Turns Down Coaching Job, Reaches Majors With Orioles
Spenser Watkins was at a crossroads this winter.
Bob Turk Has Your Friday Afternoon Weather
Bob Turk Has Your Friday Afternoon Weather
44 minutes ago
Meteorologist Meg McNamara Has Your Friday Afternoon Forecast
The latest weather information from WJZ.
3 hours ago
Weather Stories
Weather Blog: Holiday Weekend Ahead
The heat wave is behind us, the severe weather of yesterday is behind us, and a holiday weekend is in front of us.
Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Thursday Leave Behind Damage & Power Outages
Severe weather moved through the region early Thursday evening and left more than 59,000 people without power for a period of time.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'I'm Really Impressed With Helio Castroneves': Brad Daugherty Weighs In On SRX Racing Series Season Ahead Of Saturday's Trip To Lucas Oil Raceway
The CBS analyst says he's been struck by the performance of IndyCar drivers, Castroneves in particular, thus far in the Camping World SRX series as the drivers head to Indy for Week 4's race at Lucas Oil Raceway.
World's Strongest Man Competition Airing on CBS Starting Saturday July 3
See 25 of the world's strongest athletes take on a gauntlet of tests to prove which of them earns the title of World's Strongest Man.
Big Brother Season 23: Meet The New Houseguests
Meet the Houseguests for season 23 of 'Big Brother.'
Rocket Mortgage Classic Preview: 'Should Be A Shootout,' Says CBS Sports' Colt Knost
Bryson DeChambeau looks to defend his Rocket Mortgage Classic title at Detroit Country Club.
Steelo Brim On MTV's 'Ridiculousness': 'People Will Never Stop Doing Stupid Things & Filming It'
The TV personality shares why "Ridiculousness" has been such a huge hit on MTV since it first aired in 2011.
Meet The Cast Of Love Island; Season 3 Premieres On July 7
A new season of Love Island premieres on CBS July 7 and the show released its cast for season 3 on Tuesday.
Expect More Drivers On The Maryland Roads This July 4th Holiday
More drivers are expected on Maryland road this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Southwest Airlines Says Thunderstorms Have Impacted Flights, Leading To Delays Or Cancellations
Some passengers flying with Southwest have experienced a number of problems after the airline had to delay or cancel a number of flights over recent weeks.
Vote For WJZ's Rick Ritter As Best TV Personality For Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers’ Choice
WJZ's Rick Ritter is among those nominated in The Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers' Choice for Best TV Personality.
Best Of
Maryland Ranks No. 26 On List Of Best States, New Survey Finds
It's safe to say, most of us think Maryland is pretty great. We have Ocean City, the Preakness, great sports teams and a lot of history! But how do we compare to the rest of the nation?
July 2, 2021 at 5:00 pm
