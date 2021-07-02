WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The National Weather Service reported Friday that two tornados hit the Washington, D.C. area Thursday night. One in northeast D.C., and another in Arlington, Virginia.
Both tornados reportedly struck at 8:59 p.m. Thursday. The D.C. tornado traveled from the H Street Northeast corridor into Kingman Park, the NWS said.READ MORE: State To Raise Salaries of Correctional Officers At Maryland Prisons
A storm survey revealed that the maximum estimated wind speed of the tornado was 80 miles per hour. The NWS reported that the tornado’s path length was 0.75 miles, and its width was 74 yards.READ MORE: Husband of Navy Mother Killed By Stray Bullet In Annapolis Thanks Community for Support At Emotional Vigil
Arlington’s tornado was much stronger. Maximum winds reached 90 miles per hour, and it had a 4.4 mile path from Cherrydale to 16th Street NW. The width was reportedly 125 yards.
No injuries were reported in either storm.MORE NEWS: "He Was Trying To Affect Change": Safe Streets Outreach Worker Kenyell 'Benny' Wilson Killed In Baltimore Thursday