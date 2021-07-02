ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A vigil was held Friday morning for Michelle Cummings, the Texas mother who was shot and killed by a stray bullet in Annapolis.

Cummings was sitting outside her hotel earlier this week when she was shot. It was just days before her son, Trey, would be inducted into the U.S. Naval Academy.

Police said she was not the intended target. They are working on a number of leads, but have yet to make an arrest.

Michelle’s widower, Leonard “Truck” Cummings, got emotional while speaking at the vigil Friday.

Reward for information in her fatal shooting is now at $30,000 as police try to catch her killer.

Naval Academy officials said they will continue to wrap their arms about incoming plebe Trey Cummings. He will be inducted Friday and then take leave.

Some of the comments today from Leonard ‘Truck’ Cummings, Michelle’s widow, who spoke at a vigil in Annapolis. pic.twitter.com/jWs4ytvc0s — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 2, 2021

The vigil took place at the Guardians of the First Amendment memorial, which was built in honor of the five Capital Gazette employees who died when a gunman opened fire into their newsroom in June 2018.

