BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a 12-year-old boy is in serious, but stable condition after being shot in the chest in south Baltimore Friday night.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Annor Court for a shooting. When they got there, police said they found a big group of people fighting, but no shooting victims.

An officer on patrol reportedly stopped a car speeding down Washington Boulevard and found the injured 12-year-old in the back seat. Police said the driver told them that the boy was shot on Annor Court.

The officer rendered aid on the scene until the boy was transported to a hospital.

Police said there was a second shooting victim from Annor Court who walked into a hospital for treatment, he was shot in the calf. Police said he refused to speak with them.

Anyone with information about when and where this shooting incident occurred is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433, (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

BPD reported two more shootings Saturday. One of them happened early Friday morning.

Police responded to a 23-year-old man who was a walk-in shooting victim. He told police he was walking at 3 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of W. North Avenue when he heard a gunshot and was grazed on the head by a bullet.

He reportedly went home but decided to visit the hospital a day later. He could not give police a suspect description.

Southern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Police responded to another walk-in shooting victim Friday night. A 19-year-old man was shot in his right foot, but police said the man told police multiple stories for where he was shot.

Anyone with information about when and where this shooting incident occurred is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433, (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.