ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control shared a few safety tips for pet owners as 4th of July celebrations get underway.
The shelter said it is already overcrowded, and it will also be closed July 5, so it's especially important to keep your pets safe.
Fireworks, open grills and house guests can all be stressors for your furry friend. The shelter said that because fireworks can go off at any time, it’s important to keep your pet secured. Whether it’s in the house, in the yard or on a walk, be sure your pet won’t be able to panic and leave.
It’s hard to avoid the fireworks, but walking pets early in the day before celebrations is a good way to increase safety. Don’t bring your pet to a fireworks display either, said the shelter. Instead, leave them at home with some extra noise–for example, you could leave music playing.READ MORE: Motorcyclist Dies In Nottingham Crash
If you’re hosting a cookout, keep your buddy far from the grill, and make sure your guests are aware of the pet when opening doors and gates, said the shelter.
And just in case, said animal control, make sure your pet has ID tags with current contact info, or a microchip.
