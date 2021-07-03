GUIDE TO JULY 4THWhere To See Fireworks In Maryland This Fourth Of July
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:federal unemployment benefits, Governor Hogan, Hogan, Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson, Unemployment

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge has issued a temporary restraining order Saturday stopping governor Hogan’s order to opt out of the federal unemployment benefits.

Today’s ruling will expire on July 13th unless it is renewed or extended and the court will confer with counsel on or after July 6th to set a date for a full adversary hearing on plaintiff’s motions for a preliminary injunction.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Three Deaths Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations Increase Slightly

Marylander’s will continue to receive the 300 dollars in federal benefits under the temporary restraining order issued by Judge Fletcher-Hill.

 

READ MORE: Judge To Issue Decision On Federal Unemployment Benefits Class Action Lawsuit Hours Before Benefits Expire

The ruling says plaintiffs proved discontinuing federal benefits would cause “substantial, irreparable harm” and orders governor Hogan and labor secretary Tiffany Robinson to notify the US Department of Labor by midnight that Maryland will not be terminating federal unemployment benefits.

 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Council To Vote Tuesday On Oversight Board For Office of Inspector General

 

CBS Baltimore Staff