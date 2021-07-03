BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge has issued a temporary restraining order Saturday stopping governor Hogan’s order to opt out of the federal unemployment benefits.
Today’s ruling will expire on July 13th unless it is renewed or extended and the court will confer with counsel on or after July 6th to set a date for a full adversary hearing on plaintiff’s motions for a preliminary injunction.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Three Deaths Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations Increase Slightly
Marylander’s will continue to receive the 300 dollars in federal benefits under the temporary restraining order issued by Judge Fletcher-Hill.
READ MORE: Judge To Issue Decision On Federal Unemployment Benefits Class Action Lawsuit Hours Before Benefits Expire
The ruling says plaintiffs proved discontinuing federal benefits would cause “substantial, irreparable harm” and orders governor Hogan and labor secretary Tiffany Robinson to notify the US Department of Labor by midnight that Maryland will not be terminating federal unemployment benefits.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on FacebookMORE NEWS: Baltimore County Council To Vote Tuesday On Oversight Board For Office of Inspector General