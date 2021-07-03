ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday appointed four new members to the University System of Maryland Board of Regents.
Robert Hur, Senator Douglas J.J. Peters, Andrew Smarick and Hugh Breslin are the appointees.
“As governor, I have the privilege of appointing distinguished Marylanders to serve on the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents,” said Governor Hogan. “Each of these individuals is well-qualified, widely respected, and will make an outstanding member of the Regents. I want to extend my congratulations to them on their appointments.”
Robert Hur is a partner in the Washington, D.C. office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and served from 2018 to 2021 as the Maryland U.S. Attorney. He also serves as chair of Governor Hogan's Asian American Hate Crimes Workgroup.
Maryland Senator Douglass J.J. Peters has been a Senator since 2007. He also served as the second Majority Leader from Prince George’s County in over 50 years, the governor’s office said.
Andrew Smarick is a former president of the Maryland State Board of Education, and is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. The governor’s office said Smarick also served as an aide in the White House Domestic Policy Counsel, a deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Education, the New Jersey deputy commissioner of education, a legislative assistant in the U.S. House of Representatives, and a legislative aide at the Maryland General Assembly.
Hugh J. Breslin III only recently retired from WDVM-TV, a broadcast news outlet based in Hagerstown, Maryland. Breslin serves as President of the Mason-Dixon Council of Boy Scouts and is the Chairman of the Washington Co. Economic Development Commission.