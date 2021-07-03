SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A celebration one year in the making. The town of Sykesville being recognized for having the best Main Street in America.

“It’s a beautiful little town,” said Ken Kruge, who was visiting from neighboring Howard County.

Sykesville won the title in 2020 but held off celebrating because of the pandemic, waiting until this year’s Fourth of July parade to recognize the honor.

“Celebrating America is one thing but this is about our small town,” said Sykesville Mayor, Stacy Link.

With the award came a $25,000 check, which was put to good use in helping businesses through the pandemic.

“That tells you who these people are, tells you what kind of community we are, “ said Mayor Link, “the fact that all of these businesses survived through the pandemic just speaks volumes.”

Showing why this town deserves this honor and celebrating what makes this country great.

The Sykesville Main Street was chosen through popular vote. In total, 1.5 million total votes were cast, a record for the contest.

This isn’t the first time Sykesville has been recognized nationally. In 2016 they were recognized as the coolest small town in America.