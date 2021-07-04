FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Sheriffs’ Office is investigating a single-vehicle accident that left one person dead and another person injured.
Officials responded to the 8400 block of Blacks Mill Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. on July 4 for a reported single-car accident. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was transported to an area hospital.READ MORE: Essex Man Pleads Guilty To Crack Cocaine Distribution
No word on their condition. Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app nowREAD MORE: Ohtani Hits 31st HR, Lagares Ends Angels’ 6-5 Win Over O’s
We can now confirm there was one fatality and one person transported to Meritus medical center in Hagerstown.
— Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) July 5, 2021MORE NEWS: Maryland-Based Company, Controlled Demolition, Set To Demolish Remaining Portion Of Florida Condo