By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Sheriffs’ Office is investigating a single-vehicle accident that left one person dead and another person injured.

Officials responded to the 8400 block of Blacks Mill Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. on July 4 for a reported single-car accident. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was transported to an area hospital.

No word on their condition. Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.

CBS Baltimore Staff