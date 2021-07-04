GUIDE TO JULY 4THWhere To See Fireworks In Maryland This Fourth Of July
By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first holiday since the pandemic without any covid-19 restrictions and the weather in Maryland is lovely.

The forecasted high for today is 82 degrees with a low of 65 degrees. A spotty shower is possible during the day.

Temperatures will return to the low 90s on Monday.

The intense heat and humidity will hold off until Tuesday.