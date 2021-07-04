BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– A Baltimore City resident is the lucky winner of the final grand prize drawing in the VaxCash lottery taking home a cool $400,000 dollars.

Officials from the Maryland Department of Health are in the process of contacting the verifying the eligibility of the winner.

Once the winner is contacted the Maryland Lottery staff will guide them through the claims process.

The lucky winner has the option to remain anonymous.

The Baltimore City resident is the last of 41 winners in the VaxCash promotion. The first 40, selected in daily drawings from May 25 through July 3, each won $40,000.

The $2 million in prize money came from the Maryland Lottery’s marketing fund and had already been allocated to the Lottery for advertising and promotional purposes.

All Maryland residents 18 and older who received a COVID-19 shot at a non-Federal facility in Maryland at any time were automatically entered into the drawings.

Winners, who were from 12 counties and Baltimore City, had the option to remain anonymous, but so far there have been 11 who consented to publicity and told their stories about the importance of being vaccinated:

• May 27: Deidre Poore Eagan, Towson

• May 28: Gerard Dupree, Glen Burnie

• June 2: Virginia Woerner, Elkton

• June 4: Katie Limbacher, Elkridge

• June 5: Bryan Schlein, Towson

• June 6: Tabatha Duckett, Indian Head

• June 11: Marnobia Alegria Juarez, Silver Spring

• June 15: Santana Portillo Dominguez, Annapolis

• June 18: Celso Morales Salinas, Annapolis

• June 19: Jennifer LeBaron, Frederick

• June 27: Kimberli Joyner, Brooklyn

