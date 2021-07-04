ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 61 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning.
Governor Larry Hogan announced Saturday afternoon that 75% of adults in the state have at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.READ MORE: Baltimore Judge Rules Against Discontinuing Pandemic Unemployment Benefits; State To Appeal
“President Biden set a national goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by the Fourth of July. Maryland set an ambitious goal of reaching that milestone by Memorial Day, and we did exactly that,” said Governor Hogan. “Now, with the help of our $2 million vaccine lottery, we have vaccinated 75% of adults by the Fourth of July—outpacing the nation and many other states. We are committed to leaving no arm behind.”
On Thursday, the state of emergency was lifted in Maryland and all covid-related restrictions have been lifted.
More than 3.4 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up slightly to 0.6%
Hospitalizations increased by four to 104. Of those hospitalized, 71 remain in acute care and 33 remain in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 462,596 total confirmed cases and 9,532 deaths.
“As we enter the holiday weekend, all of our health metrics are at or near record lows, and we are approaching 75% of adults vaccinated,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “There are still two days left to get vaccinated to be eligible for our $2 million Vax Cash Promotion—including the $400,000 grand prize drawing on July 4th.”
There are 3,419,732 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,905,088 doses. Of those, 3,485,356 are first doses with 4,352 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,157,205 second doses, 6,179 in the last day.READ MORE: Sykesville Celebrates 4th Of July On Main Street Voted Best In America
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 262,527 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 488 in the last day.
As of Sunday morning, the state reported 75% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,057
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,994
|(650)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,988
|(1,642)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,156
|(1,228)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,239
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,352
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,528
|(248)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,359
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,975
|(214)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,853
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,844
|(333)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,048
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,667
|(295)
|6*
|Howard
|19,352
|(248)
|7*
|Kent
|1,361
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,233
|(1,574)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,592
|(1,557)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,012
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,067
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,626
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,185
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,671
|(328)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,736
|(174)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,701
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(17)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,207
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,766
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,780
|(43)
|1*
|30-39
|79,249
|(106)
|6*
|40-49
|68,877
|(289)
|5*
|50-59
|68,797
|(808)
|32*
|60-69
|45,822
|(1,621)
|25*
|70-79
|25,142
|(2,419)
|43*
|80+
|15,956
|(4,235)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,993
|(4,616)
|105*
|Male
|220,603
|(4,916)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|144,226
|(3,449)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,413
|(325)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,794
|(4,805)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,290
|(837)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,643
|(102)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,230
|(14)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.