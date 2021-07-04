ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 61 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning.

Governor Larry Hogan announced Saturday afternoon that 75% of adults in the state have at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

“President Biden set a national goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by the Fourth of July. Maryland set an ambitious goal of reaching that milestone by Memorial Day, and we did exactly that,” said Governor Hogan. “Now, with the help of our $2 million vaccine lottery, we have vaccinated 75% of adults by the Fourth of July—outpacing the nation and many other states. We are committed to leaving no arm behind.”

On Thursday, the state of emergency was lifted in Maryland and all covid-related restrictions have been lifted.

More than 3.4 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up slightly to 0.6%

Hospitalizations increased by four to 104. Of those hospitalized, 71 remain in acute care and 33 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 462,596 total confirmed cases and 9,532 deaths.

“As we enter the holiday weekend, all of our health metrics are at or near record lows, and we are approaching 75% of adults vaccinated,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “There are still two days left to get vaccinated to be eligible for our $2 million Vax Cash Promotion—including the $400,000 grand prize drawing on July 4th.”

There are 3,419,732 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,905,088 doses. Of those, 3,485,356 are first doses with 4,352 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,157,205 second doses, 6,179 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 262,527 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 488 in the last day.

As of Sunday morning, the state reported 75% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,057 (211) 1* Anne Arundel 43,994 (650) 15* Baltimore 65,988 (1,642) 41* Baltimore City 53,156 (1,228) 25* Calvert 4,239 (85) 1* Caroline 2,352 (30) 0* Carroll 9,528 (248) 6* Cecil 6,359 (150) 2* Charles 10,975 (214) 2* Dorchester 2,853 (64) 1* Frederick 19,844 (333) 10* Garrett 2,048 (64) 1* Harford 16,667 (295) 6* Howard 19,352 (248) 7* Kent 1,361 (49) 2* Montgomery 71,233 (1,574) 51* Prince George’s 85,592 (1,557) 40* Queen Anne’s 3,012 (50) 1* St. Mary’s 6,067 (132) 0* Somerset 2,626 (40) 0* Talbot 2,185 (44) 0* Washington 14,671 (328) 4* Wicomico 7,736 (174) 0* Worcester 3,701 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (17) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 26,207 (3) 0* 10-19 47,766 (6) 1* 20-29 84,780 (43) 1* 30-39 79,249 (106) 6* 40-49 68,877 (289) 5* 50-59 68,797 (808) 32* 60-69 45,822 (1,621) 25* 70-79 25,142 (2,419) 43* 80+ 15,956 (4,235) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 241,993 (4,616) 105* Male 220,603 (4,916) 112* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 144,226 (3,449) 80* Asian (NH) 11,413 (325) 11* White (NH) 163,794 (4,805) 106* Hispanic 70,290 (837) 19* Other (NH) 21,643 (102) 1* Data not available 51,230 (14) 0*

