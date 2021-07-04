GUIDE TO JULY 4THWhere To See Fireworks In Maryland This Fourth Of July
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home in the 4700 block of Gwynn Oak Ave for a reported shooting. On the scene, police found an unknown man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Shock Trauma but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit a tip online.

