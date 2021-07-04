PHEONIX, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland-based company is set to demolish the remaining portion of the Surfside, Florida condo building that collapsed back in June and killed 24 people and left at least 121 others unaccounted for.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she signed the order with Controlled Demolition on Friday for the demolition. The date and time have not been set yet.
Controlled Demolition is located in Baltimore County. The company has been involved in several other high-profile demolitions including the remains of the World Trade Center, Plaza Tower, One James River Plaza and the Seattle Kingdome Stadium.