BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 12-year-old boy who was shot Friday night in south Baltimore is expected to be released from the hospital soon.
The boy is in good and stable condition, police said, after he was shot in the chest.READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Boy In Serious Condition After Being Shot In South Baltimore
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Annor Court for a shooting. When they got there, police said they found a big group of people fighting, but no shooting victims.
An officer on patrol reportedly stopped a car speeding down Washington Boulevard and found the injured 12-year-old in the back seat. Police said the driver told them that the boy was shot on Annor Court.
The officer rendered aid on the scene until the boy was transported to a hospital.
Police said there was a second shooting victim from Annor Court who walked into a hospital for treatment, he was shot in the calf. Police said he refused to speak with them.
Anyone with information about when and where this shooting incident occurred is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433, (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.